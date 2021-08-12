EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires New Shares in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter.

DURA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.26.

