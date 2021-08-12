EWG Elevate Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,794 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after buying an additional 212,567 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,858,000 after buying an additional 764,240 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,712,000 after buying an additional 132,208 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,391,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after buying an additional 233,032 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.39. 8,755,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,164,383. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

