EWG Elevate Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for about 1.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.21. 92,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,166. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $49.29.

