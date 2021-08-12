EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) PT Raised to $6.25 at TD Securities

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $6.00 to $6.25 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “tender” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXFO. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of EXFO to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Get EXFO alerts:

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $348.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EXFO will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EXFO by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in EXFO by 21.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 90,180 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of EXFO by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO in the first quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.