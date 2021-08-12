Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

EXTN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.72. Exterran has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $143.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exterran will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Exterran by 612.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 86,133 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Exterran by 212.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 79,896 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exterran during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exterran by 1,179.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 199,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

