Fair Oaks Income Limited (FA17) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on September 17th

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Fair Oaks Income’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fair Oaks Income stock opened at GBX 0.68 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.66. Fair Oaks Income has a 12-month low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Oaks Income in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

