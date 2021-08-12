Fangdd Network Group (DUO) to Release Earnings on Friday

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 13th. Analysts expect Fangdd Network Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Fangdd Network Group has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $44.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.54 million. Fangdd Network Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. On average, analysts expect Fangdd Network Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DUO opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59. Fangdd Network Group has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $132.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of -0.96.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

