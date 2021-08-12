Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FEMY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,873. Femasys has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $13.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FEMY shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Femasys in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Femasys in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.45 target price for the company.

In other news, Director John Dyett acquired 53,500 shares of Femasys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $691,755.00.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

