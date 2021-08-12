Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

FENC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,111. The stock has a market cap of $188.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.86.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 32,251 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.