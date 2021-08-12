Ferguson’s (FERG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FERG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERG traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $142.02. 130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,824. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.02. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.