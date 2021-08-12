FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.78.

NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.59. 25,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,700. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FibroGen by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after buying an additional 267,470 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in FibroGen by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

