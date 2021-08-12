FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $13.10. FibroGen shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 18,494 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on FGEN shares. Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 66.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $137,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

