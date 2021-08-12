Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stake Boosted by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $38,505,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $25,234,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 39.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,045,000 after purchasing an additional 607,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,970,351 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,084. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.