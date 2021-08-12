Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NYSE FOA traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,508. Finance Of America Companies has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $11.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FOA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Finance Of America Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

