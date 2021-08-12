Financial Analysis: WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) vs. The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. The First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. WSFS Financial pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The First Bancshares pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WSFS Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. The First Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares WSFS Financial and The First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $715.43 million 3.08 $114.77 million $1.91 24.26 The First Bancshares $221.22 million 3.92 $52.51 million $2.21 18.67

WSFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The First Bancshares. The First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WSFS Financial and The First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 39.87% 14.81% 1.86% The First Bancshares 27.24% 9.06% 1.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of The First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of WSFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of The First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First Bancshares has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WSFS Financial and The First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 The First Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

WSFS Financial presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.71%. The First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.85%. Given WSFS Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than The First Bancshares.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats The First Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers. The Cash Connect segment offers ATM vault cash, cash safe, and other cash logistics services. The Wealth Management segment focuses in array of fiduciary, investment management, credit, and deposit products to clients. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc. (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers. Loans are provided for a variety of general corporate purposes, including financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate and construction and land development. The Mortgage Banking segment provides residential mortgage banking services, including construction financing, for conventional and government insured home loans to be sold in the secondary market. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, MS.

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.