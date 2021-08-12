Financial Contrast: Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -24.93% -26.89% -11.95% Clarivate -8.49% 4.53% 2.58%

Bilibili has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bilibili and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 1 8 0 2.89 Clarivate 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bilibili presently has a consensus target price of $102.13, suggesting a potential upside of 27.07%. Clarivate has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.13%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Bilibili.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and Clarivate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $1.80 billion 13.93 -$460.91 million ($1.33) -60.43 Clarivate $1.25 billion 11.86 -$311.87 million $0.55 42.15

Clarivate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clarivate beats Bilibili on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc. is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more. The company was founded by Xu Yi in June 2009 and is headquartered Shanghai, China.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

