Financial Review: DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) versus NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DSV Panalpina A/S and NextPlay Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV Panalpina A/S 0 5 6 0 2.55 NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

DSV Panalpina A/S currently has a consensus target price of $122.55, indicating a potential upside of 4.16%. Given DSV Panalpina A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DSV Panalpina A/S is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

DSV Panalpina A/S has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and NextPlay Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV Panalpina A/S $17.76 billion 2.97 $651.10 million $2.03 57.96 NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,414.32 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

DSV Panalpina A/S has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV Panalpina A/S 5.14% 16.79% 8.13% NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of DSV Panalpina A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DSV Panalpina A/S beats NextPlay Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, packaging and labeling, and document handling services, as well as online services comprising track and trace services. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions for automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV A/S and changed its name to DSV Panalpina A/S in September 2019. DSV Panalpina A/S was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About NextPlay Technologies

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. The firm operates through the following business segments: NextTrip and Maupintour; and Longroot Thailand. The NextTrip and Maupintour segment has various products and services related to its technology solutions platforms related to travel marketplaces. The Longroot Thailand segment operates ICO Portal Platform where applicable investors are able to sign up and invest in available ICOs, and issuers can issue tokens and list information related to their offerings. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

