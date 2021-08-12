Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,682 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Microsoft stock opened at $286.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $291.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.