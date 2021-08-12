Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNCH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.94. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.24 and a quick ratio of 17.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

