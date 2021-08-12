Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.81.

FINGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS FINGF traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259. Finning International has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6779 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

