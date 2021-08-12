First Merchants Co. (FRME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on September 17th

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

First Merchants has raised its dividend by 50.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,034. First Merchants has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FRME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

