First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.64.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FQVLF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

FQVLF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,133. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

