First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.05

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.05 and last traded at $78.86, with a volume of 301321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.95.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

