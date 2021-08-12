First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF makes up 0.7% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDMV traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.53. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,721. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $32.92.

