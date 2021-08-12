First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Trading Up 1.3%

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.96 and last traded at $60.96. 136,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 318,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 2,653.3% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 266.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 15.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

