First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.64

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.64 and last traded at $88.61, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.97.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,661,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.