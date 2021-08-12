First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $115.70

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.70 and last traded at $115.70, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.39.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 137.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $124,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

