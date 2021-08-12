First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 52,358 shares.The stock last traded at $114.04 and had previously closed at $114.34.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth $124,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

