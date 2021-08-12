First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,171 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 0.55% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 79,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FSMB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.94. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $21.03.

