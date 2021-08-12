First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Western Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of MYFW stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Western Financial has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $31.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $209.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.92.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Western Financial in the first quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 98.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 63.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

