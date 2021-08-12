Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

FLNT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $188.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 2.76. Fluent has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLNT. TheStreet downgraded Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

