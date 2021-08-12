Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £170.04 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £170.04 ($222.16) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.

FLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($209.04) to £175 ($228.64) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a £117 ($152.86) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a £193 ($252.16) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £162.90 ($212.84).

Shares of FLTR traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching £141.50 ($184.87). 144,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £131.06. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of £109.46 ($143.01) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The stock has a market cap of £24.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 498.95.

In other news, insider Peter Jackson sold 9,514 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of £142.07 ($185.62), for a total value of £1,351,653.98 ($1,765,944.58).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

