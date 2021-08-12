Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a positive rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Shares of PDYPY stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.22. 22,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,386. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.34. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $71.58 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

