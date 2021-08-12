Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,015 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Foot Locker worth $17,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $503,681,000 after buying an additional 205,795 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $326,717,000 after acquiring an additional 351,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $69,007,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,742,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE:FL opened at $57.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.