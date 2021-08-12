Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,974,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after buying an additional 3,394,640 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after buying an additional 726,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.88. 374,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,916,789. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.