Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce $13.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.17 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $9.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $60.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.61 million to $64.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $98.17 million, with estimates ranging from $73.60 million to $127.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBIO shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

FBIO stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 237,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

