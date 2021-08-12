Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

FRG traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.58. 83,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,339. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. Equities analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.94%.

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.38.

In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

