Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,342 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,852,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 654,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $811,135,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,815,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,601,000 after acquiring an additional 507,282 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.01. 8,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,227,112. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

