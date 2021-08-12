Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 794.80 ($10.38). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 791.60 ($10.34), with a volume of 719,583 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.75).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 813.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

