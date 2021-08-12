FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 7,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 766.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the second quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the second quarter worth $2,486,000.

