FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FTC Solar updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

FTC Solar stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.51. 445,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,518. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTCI. Barclays began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.