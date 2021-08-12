FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
NYSE:FTSI opened at $22.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40. FTS International has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $30.09.
FTS International Company Profile
FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.
