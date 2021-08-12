FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get FTS International alerts:

NYSE:FTSI opened at $22.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40. FTS International has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTS International by 81.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.