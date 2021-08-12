Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,009. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $293.00 million, a PE ratio of 441.50 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.23.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Full House Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Full House Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.