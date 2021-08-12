Fundamenta (FMTA) Achieves Market Cap of $535,468.28

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $535,468.28 and approximately $175,392.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00139587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00152159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,175.61 or 0.97606895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.54 or 0.00853499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,762,967 coins and its circulating supply is 998,438 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

