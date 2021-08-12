FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Metromile in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.20). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Metromile’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.57) by $8.20. The company had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MILE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 49,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,881. Metromile has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Metromile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Metromile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

