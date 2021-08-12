FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Novanta Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novanta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NOVT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.90. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,072. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.39 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $148.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.47.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,594,000 after buying an additional 70,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Novanta by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after purchasing an additional 93,408 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Novanta by 4.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,340,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,697,000 after buying an additional 58,492 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

