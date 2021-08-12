FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Plug Power Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLUG. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

Plug Power stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.65. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

