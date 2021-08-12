FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Univar Solutions Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Univar Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Univar Solutions stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.88. 1,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,742,000 after buying an additional 570,883 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,250,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,175,000 after buying an additional 291,499 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after purchasing an additional 111,660 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after purchasing an additional 119,272 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.