FY2021 EPS Estimates for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Boosted by Analyst

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AB SKF (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

SKFRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price objective on AB SKF (publ) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.08.

AB SKF (publ) stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.50. 7,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

