FY2021 EPS Estimates for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Increased by Analyst

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Acushnet in a research note issued on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Acushnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

GOLF stock opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Acushnet by 35.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,982,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Acushnet by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 40.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

